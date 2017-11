The North Central Texas Academy Pioneers beat Tyler Street 98-66 to advance to the TAPPS Six-Man Division III state semifinal.

The Pioneers put up 624 yards of total offense. Caleb Lawrence had the lion’s share of that, with 226 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns to go along with 23 yards receiving and a score.

NCTA will host Weatherford Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Friday for the right to advance to the state championship.