WACO — The North Central Texas Academy Pioneers lost the TAPPS Six-Man Division III state title game 90-40 to Seguin Lifegate on Thursday at Midway Panther Stadium.

Injuries decimated the Pioneers, most notably at the end of the second quarter. Star running back Caleb Lawrence was knocked out of the game on a long run, and NCTA couldn’t replicate his offense.

The Pioneers finished the season at 7-6 in head coach Mike Hendon’s first year.