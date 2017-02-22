Tuesday was a good day for the basketball squads of Happy Hill Farms, as both the boys and girls of North Central Texas Academy earned victories in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoffs.

The Pioneers easily knocked off Longview Christian with a 81-42 win. The boys will play Wichita Falls Notre Dame on Feb. 25th. Wichita Falls beat Waxahachie Prep 58-36 on Tuesday.

The Lady Pioneers beat Athens Christian 46-31 in the area round to move on to the regional round. NCTA will play DeSoto Canterbury Episcopal, who beat Wichita Falls Christ Academy 52-35.

Times and locations for the games have yet to be determined.