Powered by Caleb Lawrence’s 360 total yards and eight touchdowns, the North Central Texas Academy Pioneers beat the Weatherford Christian Lions 68-36 Friday to advance to the TAPPS Six-Man Division III State Championship Game.

The Pioneers led 38-30 at the half. Defensive adjustments at halftime led to NCTA allowing only six points in the final two quarters.

The state championship game is at Waco Midway High School on Thursday at 3 p.m. NCTA will play Seguin Lifegate.