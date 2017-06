New Tolar head coach Jeremy Mullins is ready to bring his defensive experience as an inside linebacker at Eastern New Mexico University to the Rattlers.

“We’re going to be aggressive defensively,” Mullins said. “We’re going to fly around and make plays. We’ll be up-tempo on both sides of the ball.”

Mullins is also ready to win now, saying that his late arrival in Tolar is an excuse, and “excuses don’t win ballgames.”

For more on Mullins, see Saturday’s edition of the Hood County News.