The Lipan Indians won their third UIL 1A state boys’ basketball championship on Saturday morning in San Antonio with a 46-43 win over the Happy Cowboys.

It was a tense game the entire way through, with Lipan continually holding on to slim leads that Happy refused to let grow.

The Cowboys had a shot to tie at the end of the fourth quarter, but Bryce Schockley was able to force a turnover as time expired.

Ty Bryant paced the Indians with 17 points on 7-13 shooting.