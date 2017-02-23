The Lipan Indians proved why they’re the No. 1 ranked 1A team in the state of Texas Thursday in a dominating 78-40 win over the Zephyr Bulldogs.

Lipan used a 25-0 run to start the game to put Zephyr away early. Ty Phillips had 4 three-pointers in the quarter, including 3 in the first 1:15.

Ty Phillips finished with 19, Derrick Cook had 16, and Tate Phillips had 14 to lead the Indians.

Lipan awaits the winner of Iredell and Gorman in the regional quarterfinal round. The date and time of the Indians has yet to be set.