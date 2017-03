It’s not another Lipan blowout first quarter, as the Indians lead Dime Box 12-4 after the first period in San Antonio.

Both teams were scoreless for the first two and a half minutes. Tate Phillips’ three-pointer broke the deadlock, and the Indians would add two more threes in the quarter from Ty Phillips and Layton Sharp.

Lipan held Dime Box to 2-12 shooting in the quarter.