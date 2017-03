The Lipan Indians lead the Happy Cowboys 13-8 in the 1A state title game in San Antonio after the first quarter.

Lipan had a rough shooting start to the game, missing several good looks at the basket, but were able to force Happy into 7 turnovers and shut down the Cowboys on that end of the floor to build momentum.

Tate Phillips has 7 points, Ty Bryant has 4, and Derrick Cook has 2.