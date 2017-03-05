The Lipan Indians won two games in two days to win the UIL 1A Region 3 championship and make it to the state championship in San Antonio.

Playing in Mansfield, the Indians blew away Yantis 72-41 on Friday before beating Graford 63-29 to continue their run of playoff dominance.

Tate Phillips had 23 points on Saturday, while Ty Bryant led the Indians with 20 points on Friday, including 12 in the first quarter.

Lipan, led by head coach Brent Gaylor, hold a 34-4 record. They will play Happy, the Region 1 champion, on Thursday.