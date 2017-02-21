The Lipan Lady Indians used yet another suffocating defensive performance to put away Newcastle 51-24 Tuesday in Eastland in 1A regional quarterfinal action.

Newcastle scored just 3 points in the second quarter and 2 points in the 3rd quarter as Lipan turned up their defense.

Maddie McGee led the Lady Indians with 22 points. Sarah Callaway added 5 three-pointers and totaled 18 points on the night.

Lipan will take on Slidell in Mansfield on Friday night in the regional semifinals. Tipoff time has yet to be announced.