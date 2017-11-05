Lipan cross country places 7th at state

The Lipan Lady Indians finished in the No. 7 spot at the UIL 1A State Championship in Austin on Saturday.

Lipan’s combined time of 1:10:20.09 was just shy of three minutes away from medaling. The average time for each runner was 14:04.02

The seven runners who competed for the Lady Indians were freshmen Kaylee Little, Lili Cogdill, Maggie Peacock and Marti Seymour, sophomore Blaire Vance, and seniors Brenna Foy and Mercer Morgan.

Santana Martinez competed individually for the Lipan boys. He finished in 53rd place out of 148 competitors.