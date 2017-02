The Lipan Lady Indians easily dispatched their bi-district foes, the Bryson Cowgirls, in a 50-14 win at Perrin High School Monday night.

Lipan used a devastating full court press to shut down Bryson. The Cowgirls managed just 2 points in the first quarter and 6 in the first half.

Maddie McGee and Sarah Hallaway each had 15 points to lead the Lady Indians.

Lipan will move on to face Zephyr on Thursday night in Eastland. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.