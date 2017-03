The Lipan Indians will play for a state title.

Lipan beat Dime Box 61-47, surviving a furious Longhorn run and several scoring droughts of their own.

Tate Phillips and Ty Bryant each had double-doubles. Phillips put up 17 points and 10 boards, while Bryant scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds.

Layton Sharp’s three first-half 3-pointers were key to Lipan building a lead.

The Indians will play the Happy Cowboys on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in the Alamodome for the UIL 1A championship.