The Tolar Rattlers caught fire from three-point range in the 3rd quarter and never looked back in a 54-32 win over the Breckenridge Buckaroos Thursday night in Dublin.

Devin Hodges had six three-pointers by himself to lead the team, and Bryce Farmer added three more. Tolar finished with 12 total treys on the night.

The win means Tolar moves on to play Eastland in a continued battle to determine the final playoff spot in District 7-3A.