The Tolar Lady Rattlers were never in danger on Tuesday night, winning a home match against Ranger in 3 sets.

Tolar won 25-13, 25-13 and 25-11. The Lady Rattlers never trailed after winning their fifth point of a set.

Sophomore Grace Jones had an outstanding match, especially in the first set, when she won what felt like every point for Tolar.

The Lady Rattlers’ next match is against Clifton on the road Friday at 4:30 p.m.