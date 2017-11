The Tolar Lady Rattlers won the fourth quarter 15-0 against Dublin on the road Tuesday and won the game 38-23.

After a turnover-filled first three quarters, Tolar was able to get the ball into the post on offense and continue shutting down the Lady Lions. Abby Leatherman led the way with 12 points for the Lady Rattlers.

Tolar is now 4-2 on the season.