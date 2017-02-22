Lady Rattler softball edges Dublin

The Tolar girls used a hot performance at the plate to beat the Dublin Lions 9-7 on Tuesday.

Kyndal Hall had a stellar day from the leadoff position for the Lady Rattlers, going 4-4 with 3 runs and an RBI.

McKenna Tatum went 3-4 and added 2 RBI. Railee Anderson also added 2 RBI, as did Alicia Hamm.

On the mound, April Rhine allowed 5 earned runs in 7 innings and struck out 6 Lion batters.

The Lady Rattlers were extremely active on the basepaths, swiping 10 total bases.

Tolar will next head to the Glen Rose Tournament, beginning this Thursday.

