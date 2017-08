Granbury alternated wins and losses during pool play at the Granbury Classic Chevrolet Tournament on Thursday.

The Lady Pirates dropped a close two-set match to Richland 26-24, 25-23 to open the tourney.

They bounced back with a three-set win over Azle 25-16, 19-25, 25-17.

Granbury closed their opening day with a loss to Brownwood 28-26, 25-17.

The tournament resumes play tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.