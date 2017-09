Two district games, two clean sweeps for Granbury volleyball.

The Lady Pirates took down Crowley in three straight sets at home in District 9-5A action Tuesday evening. Granbury won 25-23, 25-20 and 25-13.

Last Friday, Granbury opened the district season by sweeping Arlington Seguin.

The Lady Pirates’ next game is Friday on the road against Burleson Centennial.