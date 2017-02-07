The Granbury Lady Pirates closed out their season with a 65-62 win at division foe Burleson Centennial Tuesday night. Granbury never trailed after the first quarter and withstood a late charge from the Lady Spartans to seal the victory.

Seniors Gabbie Nunn and Amber Strange, playing in their final career games, each tallied over 20 points. McKenzie Scott added a burst of 8 points in the second quarter to stretch the lead, as the Lady Pirates went into halftime with a 36-24 advantage.

Granbury finished out the year with a 9-20 (5-9) record. The win snapped a 3-game losing streak.