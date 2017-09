The Granbury Lady Pirates moved to 4-0 in District 9-5A play with a four-set win over Joshua at home Tuesday night.

Granbury won 25-14, 25-14, 22-25 and 25-16. The Lady Pirates went on a 10-0 run in the second set.

Granbury’s next game is Friday night at home at 5:30 p.m. against Cleburne.