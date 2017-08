Granbury and Tolar volleyball both begin their 2017 regular season campaigns this Tuesday.

Granbury will host Mansfield Lake Ridge, with the varsity playing at 6:30 p.m.

Tolar will open with a doubleheader. The Lady Rattler varsity will play Graford at 3:30 before playing DeLeon.

Both teams are away at tournaments this weekend, with Tolar going to Clifton and Granbury traveling to Pearland.