The Granbury Lady Pirate soccer team couldn’t solve Mansfield Legacy as they fell 3-0 in UIL 5A bi-district action Thursday night in Aledo.

Mansfield took a 1-0 lead early in the 1st half and made it 2-0 midway through the second. Granbury had a penalty kick with 23 minutes remaining, but couldn’t convert, and Mansfield iced the game with another goal in the final minute.

Granbury keeper Bailey Eliasson had several outstanding saves late in the first half to keep the deficit close.