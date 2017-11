Granbury were tied with Copperas Cove with 15 seconds left in the third quarter, but a torrid fourth quarter for Copperas Cove led to a 62-48 loss for the Lady Pirates.

Maddi Samuelson led Granbury with 12 points, while Mandy Withey added 11. The Lady Pirates are now 3-5 on the year.

Granbury will host its own tournament this weekend, beginning on Thursday.