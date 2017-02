Three Granbury girls’ basketball players were named to an All-District 9-5A team on Wednesday.

Senior forwards Gabbie Nunn and Amber Strange were named to First Team All-District on the strength of their stellar seasons.

Sophomore Maddi Samuelson was an Honorable Mention selection.

Led by head coach Steve Schmidt, the Lady Pirates went 9-20 on the year and finished 5-9 in District 9-5A.