The Granbury Lady Pirates fell in straight sets at home to Mansfield Lake Ridge Tuesday night 24-26, 19-25, 23-25.

Momentum switched in a hurry with Granbury leading 23-20. Lake Ridge quickly stormed back to take that set and controlled the game the rest of the way.

Macie Blohowiak and Payton Bell each had standout games for the Lady Pirates, both racking up kills and controlling the net.

Granbury will travel to Pearland this weekend for tournament play.