The Granbury Lady Pirate soccer team moved to 9-5 (2-2 in district) with a decisive 4-0 win over Everman Tuesday night.

Miriam Espinoza assisted Kayla Krause on a first half goal to give the Lady Pirates a 1-0 lead at the half. Granbury would turn on the jets in the second half, as Laynee Pence’s free kick found Morgan Tatum for a goal to make it 2-0.

Espinoza would would get a goal of her own off a dual assist from Kennedy Roy and Raegan Brown to grow the lead to 3-0. Brown would later assist Rayni Skaggs for the final score to seal the 4-0 win for Granbury.

The Lady Pirates will take on Burleson this Friday at home.