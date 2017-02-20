The Granbury Lady Pirates rolled over Arlington Seguin Friday night in a 4-1 home win.

Miriam Espinoza had two goals on the evening. Rayni Skaggs and Kennedy Roy each had a goal and an assist, and Lauren Hammonds and Morgan Tatum tallied an assist each.

“The girls played well,” head coach David Winkleman said. “They won balls in the air and found passes. We still left points on the board.

“We will need to play lights out against Burleson. We will need to possess through the midfield and finish the chances we get.”

The Lady Pirates will play Burleson at home Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m.