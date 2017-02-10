The Granbury Lady Pirates dropped a 1-0 decision to Burleson Centennial in a home match Friday.

The Lady Pirates had several chances and controlled most of the match, but couldn’t seem to find the back of the net. Miriam Espinoza’s runs up the sides of the field opened up the Lady Spartan defense all night.

In the end, a header from Centennial with 16:30 left in the match proved to be the difference.

The loss dropped Granbury to 9-6-0 (2-3-0 in district) on the year. The Lady Pirates will next play Tuesday at Cleburne.