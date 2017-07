The 3rd Annual Lady Pirate Booster Club Golf Scramble, benefiting the Granbury girls golf team, will take place on Saturday, Aug 26 at Harbor Lakes Golf Club.

The cost to enter for a four-person scramble team is $500, which includes green fees, carts, range balls and two meals. The tournament will begin with an 8:30 shotgun start.

Registration is due by Aug. 1. For more information, contact Sally Garcia or Erica Strickland at [email protected]