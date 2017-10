The North Central Texas Academy Lady Pioneers suffered a rare loss on Tuesday, falling to Willow Park Trinity Christian in straight sets.

The final scoreline read 25-18, 27-25 and 25-17 in favor of Willow Park.

Milica Pejovic led NCTA with two aces and 14 kills. Iva Jelovac had five kills and 24 assits.

Abbey Kacal had seven digs. Iva Jelovac added two aces and five kills.