DeCordova Bend Country Club held two events for its golfing members in recent weeks.
The Men’s Golf Association’s 4-man scramble took place Wednesday. Results are as follows:
1st Place: Mike Walling, Wayne Burns, Ron Meador, Reggie Dunn
2nd Place: Roger Thomas, Bob Chrisman, John Marshall, Buck Cashiola
3rd Place: Pat Riley, Mike Clark, Terry Powell, Dennis Oliver
The Ladies’ Golf Association held their 18-hole Playday on February 2nd. Winners by flight are as follows:
Championship Flight: Debbie Taylor
First Flight: Carol Wingard
Second Flight: Judy Manor
Third Flight: Margaret Crawford