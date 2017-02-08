DeCordova Bend Country Club held two events for its golfing members in recent weeks.

The Men’s Golf Association’s 4-man scramble took place Wednesday. Results are as follows:

1st Place: Mike Walling, Wayne Burns, Ron Meador, Reggie Dunn

2nd Place: Roger Thomas, Bob Chrisman, John Marshall, Buck Cashiola

3rd Place: Pat Riley, Mike Clark, Terry Powell, Dennis Oliver

The Ladies’ Golf Association held their 18-hole Playday on February 2nd. Winners by flight are as follows:

Championship Flight: Debbie Taylor

First Flight: Carol Wingard

Second Flight: Judy Manor

Third Flight: Margaret Crawford