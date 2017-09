The Granbury cross country team competed at the Cleburne Buzz Run this past weekend.

The girls varsity team was led by Breanne Irish, who posted a time of 21:15. Aubrey Kirby trailed just behind her at 21:39.

Clayton Smith paced the boys varsity with a time of 17:38. Jaxon Golden had a mark of 18:25.

“Kids are running better each week! We have three more meets until district to continue improving,” said cross country coach Amber Ward.