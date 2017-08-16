Hunting and fishing licenses for 2017-18 now available

Hood County residents who hunt and fish can now purchase licenses for the 2017-18 seasons.

All current licenses will expire on August 31. More than 1,700 retailers across the state have licenses available for purchase.

Residents of Texas can purchase a general hunting license for $25. Those older than 65 or younger than 17 can purchase a license for $7.

An all-water package for fishing costs $40.

For more information, or to buy a license online, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.