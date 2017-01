Mason Hix and Eric Kirchner drilled in 26 points each to lead the Granbury Pirates to a 75-51 district basketball win over first-place Burleson Centennial Friday night in Granbury. The Pirates improved to 2-3; Centennial fell to 4-1.

The Granbury Lady Pirates were defeated by Centennial 43-33. The Lipan girls and boys romped to wins over Gordon; the girls won 55-23 and the boys 75-37.