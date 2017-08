The third and final Hood County News Junior Golf Tournament of the summer will take place at Granbury Country Club on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Any child or grandchild under the age of 18 of a Hood County resident can register for free. All other entries are $10.

Please arrive by 8 a.m. for registration and check-in. Lunch will be provided for players at the conclusion of their rounds.

For questions, please call the Hood County News at 817-573-7066 and ask for Grant or Roger.