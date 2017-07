The second Hood County News golf tournament of the summer was a success, drawing 26 young golfers out to Granbury Country Club on Wednesday.

Here’s the list of winners in the eight age divisions.

Boys 7-8: Nic Merkle

Boys 9-10: Jeff Lanard

Girls 9: Callan Nix

Boys 12: Colt Berry

Boys 13-14: Sawyer Schenewark

Girls 13-14: Kristen Wallace

Boys 15: Javie Cerda

Girls 15-17: Lauren Wallace