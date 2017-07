Granbury Pirate golfer Jake Holbrook fired three straight rounds in the 60s to finish third at the Folds of Honor Junior Championship hosted by Bob Estes in Abilene this week.

The event was contested at Abilene Country Club from Tuesday to Thursday and is part of the American Junior Golf Association schedule.

Holbrook was part of the Pirate golf team that qualified for the UIL 5A state meet this past year.