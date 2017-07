The Granbury Krush 10U softball team took home the Pony League South Zone North Regional title this week in Burleson.

The Krush won 18 games and lost just two over the course of their season this summer, and scored in double digits in each of their last four games.

Granbury also won their sectional tournament in White Settlement this summer to qualify for regionals.

The Krush are coached by Travis Hall.