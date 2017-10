The Granbury Pirates beat Joshua 38-21 on the road Friday night in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated.

The Owls picked off a Granbury pass on the first possession and scored to go up 7-0. The Pirates then scored 31 straight to control the game.

Kevin Moore finished with three rushing touchdowns and two passing TDs, including a 74-yard connection with Blake Jones.

The win moves Granbury to 4-2 (1-2 in District 9-5A.)