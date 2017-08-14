Granbury volleyball wins three straight at Pearland Tourney

The Granbury Lady Pirates played some high-level competition at the Adidas John Turner Classic in Pearland this weekend, leaving with a 3-5 record over three days of competition.

The Lady Pirates lost their first three games to New Braunfels Canyon, Friendswood and Trinity Christian. They quickly rallied, winning their next three matches against Pasadena Memorial, Brenham and Episcopal.

Granbury lost their final two matches to Lake Travis and Beaumont Westbrook, with both games going to a tiebreaking set.

The Lady Pirates now sit at 3-6 on the season. They’ll play Tuesday evening at 6:30 at Arlington Martin.