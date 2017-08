Facing a tough series of opponents, the Granbury volleyball team went 1-5 over the weekend at the Leander Rouse Volleypalooza Tournament.

The Lady Pirates beat Hyde Park on Saturday, 2-1, in their second game that day. They lost matches to Cedar Park twice, Denton Ryan and Belton.

Granbury is now done with tournament play, with an overall record of 8-17. They’ll take on Stephenville on the road at 6 p.m. Tuesday.