The Granbury Lady Pirates fell in three sets to the Burleson Lady Elks Friday night in a matchup to determine seeding out of District 9-5A.

Granbury lost 25-15, 25-19 and 25-22. The Lady Pirates will be the fourth seed in the district.

The Tolar Lady Rattlers swept Poolville 25-21, 25-12 and 25-14. They’ll play Boyd in the bi-district round of playoffs on Tuesday.