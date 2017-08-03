Parents, fans, friends and community members can come out and meet the Lady Pirate volleyball team Friday at the Media Day event following Granbury’s scrimmages in the morning.

After playing Saginaw Chisholm Trail at 9 a.m. and North Crowley at 11 a.m., Granbury will hold a media day beginning at 12:30 p.m. so that fans can meet the team, ask questions and take pictures with the players, according to the Granbury ISD Facebook page.

Food will be available in exchange for a donation to benefit the team. The event and the games will take place in the James Wann Sports Center.