The Granbury Lady Pirates swept Joshua in three sets on Friday night.

Granbury now sits at 10-1 in District 9-5A, and control their own destiny the rest of the way.

Tolar fell in straight sets to Brock at home Friday night. The Lady Rattlers pushed the first set to 32-30 but couldn’t muster up enough to knock off Brock the rest of the way.

Tolar is now 0-6 in District 7-3A.