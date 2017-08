The Granbury Lady Pirates looked exceptionally sharp on Tuesday night, earning a 3-0 home win over the Euless Trinity Trojans.

Granbury won 25-17, 25-17 and 25-13.

Payton Bell was a brick wall at the net, stifling any Trojan shots. Madison Weaver and Savannah Smith both had excellent games serving the ball.

Granbury will travel to Leander for its final tournament of the year this weekend.