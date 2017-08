The Granbury Lady Pirates fought hard on Tuesday but dropped their match at 6A Arlington Martin in straight sets.

Granbury lost 25-19 in both of the first two sets, before making it closer with a 25-21 third set. The loss drops the Lady Pirates to 3-7 on the year in non-district play.

This weekend Granbury will enjoy a home tournament. The Granbury Classic Chevrolet Volleyball Tournament runs Thursday-Saturday at GHS and Granbury Middle School.