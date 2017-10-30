Granbury volleyball eliminated from playoffs

The Granbury Lady Pirates gave Red Oak a tough test on Monday night in North Crowley, but lost in three sets and were eliminated from the 5A UIL playoffs in the bi-district round.

Granbury lost 25-21, 25-8 and 25-15. This is the second straight year the Lady Pirates’ season has ended at the hands of Red Oak.

The second set was an aberration — Red Oak got on an unstoppable run that the Lady Pirates couldn’t stop. But Granbury led 5-0 in the first game at one point and hung tight early in the third.

The Lady Pirates finished the season at 19-25. Red Oak will move on to the Area round of playoffs.