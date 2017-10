It was closer than the Granbury Lady Pirates expected, but they eked out a five-set win over the Crowley Lady Eagles on the road Friday night.

The final scoreline was 26-24,19-25, 25-19, 22-25 and 15-13 in favor of Granbury.

The win moves the Lady Pirates to 8-1 in District 9-5A. That keeps them tied atop the district standings.